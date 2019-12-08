The family of Leona Coleman, invite family, friends, and former students, to an Open House on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Oakland Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m., to help us celebrate her 100th birthday.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The family of Leona Coleman, invite family, friends, and former students, to an Open House on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Oakland Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m., to help us celebrate her 100th birthday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.