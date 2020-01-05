Lois Louise Chambers, of Treynor, Iowa, turned 90, January 3, 2020.
In addition to raising her four children, Karen, Curt, Darell and Roger, she also helped her late husband, Robert Chambers farm. She grew a large garden, enjoyed sewing, crafting and traveling, and was active in numerous community events.
Lois has been especially involved in Zion Church, Treynor, Iowa. She has served as a Deaconess, taught Sunday and Vacation Bible Schools, been an alternate piano player for worship services and is currently the president of Dorcas Aid.
Lois has crocheted plastic mats for the Open Door Mission and makes quilts for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, Iowa, to donate.
A celebration luncheon hosted by Roger and Jill Chambers will be held January 12th following worship services at the Zion Church RE Building.
