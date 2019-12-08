Mary Ellen Kruse will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 18, 2019.
Please join in a card shower to wish Mary Ellen a Happy Birthday on this special occasion. Cards may be sent c/o The Kruse Family, 214 Woodbury Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
