Shirley Young, of Treynor, Iowa, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family requests a card shower in honor of her special day.
Cards and good wishes may be sent to her at: 304 Amy Dr., Treynor, IA 51575.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shirley Young, of Treynor, Iowa, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family requests a card shower in honor of her special day.
Cards and good wishes may be sent to her at: 304 Amy Dr., Treynor, IA 51575.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.