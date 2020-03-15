Please join Zella’s family and friends in a card shower in celebration of Zella’s 95th Birthday. Cards can be sent to: 3121 McIneery Drive, Aptartment 222, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501.
MOST POPULAR
-
New drive-in theater to open mid-July outside of Omaha
-
Pott. County Health Department confirms first local case of COVID-19
-
Updated: Officials from Casey's, Hy-Vee, Village Inn, Pizza King and more issue statements regarding COVID-19
-
Zaltes brings ice cream, cookie dough and creativity to Council Bluffs
-
Low-risk exposure to COVID-19 identified in Council Bluffs, Omaha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.