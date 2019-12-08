One might say this house was built in 1960 by Santa Claus. Its owner, John Albert Greulach, led a second life as playing Santa for nearly four decades at the Beno’s Department Store.
The story of John N. Greulach, the second of three bearing that name, began with John N. Greulach Sr. and Sophia (Stetchboener) Greulach of Coblenz, Germany.
John N. Greulach Jr. was born in 1867, immigrated to this country in 1884 at age 17, settled in West Point, Nebraska, then came to Council Bluffs in 1890.
In 1893, he married Elizabeth Jane Manion, who was born in Clinton, and had come to Council Bluffs in 1892. He worked as a salesman at Council Bluffs shoe stores for several years, retiring from Buck’s Shoes at about age 80.
Interviewed by The Daily Nonpareil on March 25, 1958, for his 90th birthday, he stated: “There were a lot of Germans here then. About 200 belonged to a group called the manerchor. That means singing society. It sure was,” he recalled — they helped put the gay in the “gay nineties.”
He promptly became a member — and was the last surviving member when he died on Feb. 2, 1959. He observed, in the 1958 interview, that “People just don’t know how to have a good time anymore.” He is buried in Walnut Hill Cemetery with Elizabeth, who died in 1937.
John Albert Gruelach, the only son of Elizabeth and John N. Greulach, Jr.,was born on Dec. 12, 1909. He married Clella Davis on Sept. 4, 1937. They had one son, Robert.
Family history credits his years of working as a cook for a railroad with preparing him for his career as a chef working for Omaha and Council Bluffs restaurants.
He worked for many years in Omaha before becoming the chef at the Village Inn on North 25th Street in Council Bluffs where he worked for 15 to 20 years. He also cooked for many events held at Holy Family Catholic Church where he was a member — including cooking turkeys all night in preparation for the annual turkey dinner.
John A. Greulach began playing Santa in 1929. His father, John N. Greulach Jr., who played the role before the turn of the century, told the Nonpareil in 1950, “It was during the depression and the extra money certainly helped out.”
By that time, John A. Greulach owned an outfit that cost about $300, according to the story. The hair and beard alone cost close to $70. Soft and flowing, they were made of genuine hair of the African yak. Each year, he washed them and took them to the beauty parlor for permanent waves.
“I’ve never had my beard pulled,” declared Greulach. He finds children easy to deal with. “Just act natural. Don’t force yourself on any child. Let him make the first move.”
He never makes rash promises, either.
“It takes a great big nod from dad or mom or even grandma, before I’ll make any promises.”
His favorite job is the annual trip to the Christian Home, now Children’s Square.
In a Dec. 2, 2012, Nonpareil interview, his son, Bob, told Jon Leu, “He went through five generations of kids. Anyone who’s a native of Council Bluffs and in their 60’s knew my father as Santa.”
Marty Beno Burchett, who grew up with the family-owned department store, said the toy department was in the basement, and that’s where John Greulach worked from 4 to 9 p.m. during the week and all day Saturday.
In addition to his four-decade stint at Beno’s, he donned his costume and served as Santa at a number pf private Christmas parties in Council Bluffs.
John Greulach died at age 82, on Nov. 12, 1992. Clella died on March 2, 1994. They are buried in Ridgewood Cemetery.
Built by John and Clella, who was known for her carpentry skills, the one-story ranch-style house at 2304 Ave. I, a design that first became popular in California in the 1930s, was the second house on the block — the first having been built the same year by Dale Poole.
According to Poole, the block marked the north edge of the residential area of the city with only trees and wild grasses to the west. The major alterations to this house were the expansion of the kitchen into the garage area — adding a garage farther to the north side of the house — and the addition of a deck at the front of the house.
