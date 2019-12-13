With three pets between the ages of 5 months to 11 months living at my house, decorating this holiday season has been difficult.
I like to consider myself as crafty, with a decent sense of holiday flare. But 2019 will tell a different tale, going down in infamy as lackluster. We’ll start by saying that our two Christmas trees are up. One is fresh cut, acquired from a local tree farm and the other is artificial that I’ve owned for nearly two decades. They are still upright, which I consider an accomplishment, since they keep getting climbed on by two busy kittens. One even likes to sleep in the branches.
By this point in December, these trees would normally be adorned with collectible ornaments, pretty lights, glittery picks, and keepsakes that children have made through many school projects. An angel sits atop the artificial one with just two unbreakable balls hanging high in the branches.
A lonely gold star was tucked up high just a few days ago, but I came home yesterday to half a star and lots of little pieces strewn across the floor, after having been destroyed by said dog. The angel was on the floor but, miraculously untouched. Thank goodness for the Dollar Tree. This store allows me to replace some holiday items without breaking the bank and I don’t feel so bad when our dog gets bored and takes matters into his own hands. He is a herding breed ... maybe he’s just keeping the ornaments in line.
The dog and the kittens have also had a great time unraveling shiny stringed ornaments and dragging the lifeless material down the stairs and into various rooms. Other decorations that usually take center stage this time of year are out, but carefully tucked back as far from the edge of the china hutch, the parlor table, the dining room table and the fireplace mantle. I’m OK with the fact that most things will remain in their respective boxes this year, and quite possibly the next few years, as my family learns to navigate life with three young pets.
I know many readers experience the same situation and you have stories (maybe even nightmares) to tell! Well, on the bright side, holidays come and go, but our pets are with us for the long haul. So, I’ll take the hodge podge type of decoration at my house in return for the kitten snuggles and the goofy puppy antics I get every day. I hold out hope to at least get some twinkling lights on the branches before Christmas is over. Maybe I can even encourage my dog to stop eating the bottom branches of the live tree.
Don’ forget about Bark Friday. This year-end fundraising campaign will allow Midlands Humane Society to raise up to $30,000 to help pets in need. An anonymous donor will match all donations, up to a total of $15,000, that come to us earmarked as a Bark Friday donation. Your $10 gift becomes $20, $50 becomes $100 and so on. Making your donation is easy — just head to our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.
If you missed your chance to get your pet’s photo with Santa Claus last Saturday at Petco, you have two more opportunities this weekend on from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Petco, 3271 Marketplace Drive. The cost is $9.95 with 100% of the profits coming back to Midlands Humane Society.
We will also have adoptable animals and MHS representatives at PetSmart, 815 McDermott St. in Council Bluffs from noon to 3 p.m. today. Come on in and say happy holidays!
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Petco Foundation: Arnold is a 7-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray and is just the most loving cat. He does have an old bottom lip injury that doesn’t seem to cause him any problem and we think it makes him extra special.
Brittany is a sweet cat who is about 8 years old. A warm fireplace will suit her just fine this holiday season. Jessie is a 6-year-old spayed female Black Lab mix who is a sweet girl looking to join a laid-back home. She is friendly and outgoing with just about everyone. Her previous owner said that she lived with both cats and dogs. She’s a bit of a couch potato, but she needs an owner who can help her get on a diet and an exercise routine as she is very overweight.
Eden is a 2-year-old spayed female German Shepherd/Husky mix who arrived as a stray. She starts off shy, but if you are patient with her, you will see her loving personality. Eden is looking for a laid-back home where she can acclimate at her own pace. She would love a dedicated owner that can provide regular exercise, while setting aside time to work on her confidence building. We recommend Eden go to a home with kids in their teens or no kids and dogs her size. She also needs a home with no cats.
Come see these great pets and all their friends today. We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.