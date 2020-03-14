Understanding another species is not easy. As a human, it’s tricky to know exactly what an animal wants and needs, much less how that animal is feeling. Let’s face it, it’s tricky to know what our fellow human beings expect sometimes.
Have no fear, however, as we found some great information about the feelings and behaviors of dogs, and our animal experts at Midlands Humane Society felt that the evidence was important to share with our readers, our adopters and all our supporters.
Sarah Stremming, founder of The Cognitive Canine, is a dog trainer, dog agility and obedience competitor, and dog behavior consultant. She travels the globe helping dogs and handlers understand each other better. She crafted some easy-to-understand themes to help your dog be the best they can be and make you a more understanding dog owner.
Her theory is known as a “Dog’s Emotional Cup”. Every dog has a cup that needs to be filled with social connection, security, access to reinforcers and enrichment. Some dogs seem to have a full cup most of the time, either due to a genetic pre-disposition or because they’ve learned ways to get a refill.
The following are some ways to ensure that your dog maintains a full cup. Allow them to do things that dogs do (even when it’s sometimes annoying to us humans). Things like sniffing, chewing, foraging, barking, digging and lots of playing are critical in keeping your dog’s cup full. Include your dog in activities you do as a family, whenever possible. Give your dog freedom to move about and make choices, along with the ability to control outcomes and get reinforcers.
It should be a no-brainer, but don’t forget to give lots of love and attention. Make sure you provide nourishing food, proper vaccines, medicines when necessary and good dental hygiene. Keep your dog clear of parasites. Offer a safe, quiet place to rest and predictable routines and interactions.
On the opposite side, there are activities, or lack thereof, that can empty a dog’s cup. Social isolation and long periods of confinement with no enrichment causes a lot of distress for dogs. Poor nutrition, untreated illness and pain don’t allow for your dog to focus on anything else. Denied access to reinforcers and scary or unpredictable reactions from trusted humans cause harm.
Over stimulation, or too much or too little exercise over a long period of time can make for a negative emotional state. Just like humans, it’s never a good idea to set up anyone to fail and then punish them for it. Make sure you prepare your dog for challenging situations, along with clear training. Providing no response from their owners when expressing a need is quite confusing for a dog. Make sure you allow for your dog to bark, dig, run, play, forage, explore, sniff and, quite simply, be a dog.
So, how does an owner know if their dog is suffering from an empty cup? Your dog may experience signs of hoarding, over guarding and over reacting when experiencing new things. Watch for your dog shutting down when faced with new situations or if they become restless. Check for a slow recovery from exciting events. You may want to talk to your veterinarian if there are changes in appetite, escalating behaviors to get away from something or to get something or increased grumpiness or flare-ups. Sometimes an animal behavior expert may need to be sought if your dog doesn’t bounce back if you’ve made atttempts to refill their cup!
MHS Pets of the Week: Captain Zordon is a 2.5-year-old neutered male Great Dane. He’s a sweet, but sensitive guy looking to join a laid back home. He can be wary of new people and needs some time to adjust to new people. Once he knows you, he is a big goofball who loves to play! Zordon is looking to join a home without frequent visitors or without a lot of commotion and large breed experience is strongly recommended. He is quite dog selective and will need to be your only dog in the home.
We think he would do well with kids, ages 10 or older but he may not be a fan of their friends, depending on their dog experience.
Charlie is a 5-year-old neutered male Black Lab. Charlie has been deemed dangerous inside the city of Council Bluffs due to a bite, so he needs to be adopted outside of city limits. Charlie is active, playful and treat motivated and is looking for a home that can provide plenty of exercise! This guy has tons of energy and is looking for someone that can keep up. He loves to stay busy and would make a great dog for someone looking for a constant companion. Charlie needs an adult-only home and may be territorial or protective of his home.
Ferris is a 7-year-old neutered male Boxer mix who arrived as a stray. Don’t let his age fool you, Ferris has plenty of energy and loves to play and go on adventures. Ferris knows his basic commands but needs some work on leash. He would love to join an active home that has a spot for him on the couch. Ferris seems tolerant of other dogs and we recommend kids aged 8 or older.
Mason is a 3-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who arrived as a stray. This big guy loves just about everyone he meets, and he loves to play. Mason would love to join an active home that has time to provide regular play times. We think he would fit in with a family with kids of any age. We are open today from 11am to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 3pm and 12 to 6pm during the week. We are closed the third Wednesday of each month. Come visit these dogs and all their friends today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.