If you need money for college — even a single class — it might pay you to attend the Iowa State Fair this year.
That’s because Upper Iowa University will be accepting applications for two one-year scholarships and 11 free classes at its booth, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8-18 at the Varied Industries Building on the state fairgrounds in Des Moines, according to a press release from the university.
“That’s the only way you can be entered to win,” said Jackson Hayek, production services director for the university’s marketing department. “It’s a pretty busy booth during those 11 days.”
Current students can sign up, as well as prospective students, Hayek said. Those who have been admitted to Upper Iowa, or who qualify for admission, will be entered in drawings that will be held on Aug. 22 at the university’s home campus in Fayette. Entrants must be 16 by Aug. 22 to win.
“It’s always exciting to let a student know they get free tuition or a free class,” Hayek said.
The scholarships, which are for tuition only, may be used during or before fall 2021, according to rules on the university’s website. If used this year, the value cannot exceed $30,810. The limit will increase in future years, if tuition rates are raised.
The maximum value for a free class is $1,755, and it can be taken online or at any of the university’s attendance centers, which also include Des Moines, Waterloo, the Quad Cities and many other U.S. locations. The actual cost of the class, which can be a graduate or undergraduate course, is credited to a student’s account – no cash or “change” is distributed.
The awards cannot be transferred, except from a parent or guardian to a child or dependent high school or college student. Only one entry per household is allowed.
It’s a unique program that Upper Iowa has been offering for more than 10 years, Hayek said.
“The prize has changed slightly over the years,” he said. “The first time we did it, it was a four-year scholarship. That was the only year we did a four-year.”
The public is also invited to stop by to learn more about Upper Iowa University and purchase university apparel and other merchandise. Alumni are welcome to stop and register for a free gift.
Official rules for the State Fair drawings and Pete the Peacock’s scheduled appearances can be found at uiu.edu/about/iowa-state-fair.html. For additional information about UIU, visit uiu.edu.
