The following is a Facebook post I recently saw during quarantine and it made me smile. Can anyone else relate?
“All of our dogs think that we quit our jobs to spend more time with them. All of our cats think we got fired for being the loser they always knew we were.”
Truly, all in jest, but a lot of us probably feel this way as we watch our dogs who are really excited about seeing us all day long and our cats, well…maybe they are just tolerating our presence.
But what happens when the honeymoon is over? Especially with dogs, who, all of a sudden, won’t see their people all the time.
The dogs who find themselves crated more. The dogs who have had owners taking them on lots of walks, which suddenly stopped. The dogs who now roam the house looking for owners who aren’t at home.
This is a topic that has been discussed as of late as companies weigh the options of opening their doors and employees discuss going back to a regular routine at their workplace.
The Phoenix Effect Death Row Rescue Facebook page shared some good information on what you can do now to help your pets transition back to how it was before COVID-19 quarantine.
Dr. Jim Ha, a certified applied animal behaviorist and University of Washington professor, expressed concern for a potential crisis with dogs in households where their pet parents are working from home full-time during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Here are some tips he provides on how to prevent future separation anxiety.
1. Take “No attention” breaks: Cuddles and playtime are highly welcome (and encouraged!) but it’s important to set boundaries with your pet. Designate chunks of “no attention” time throughout the day during which you ignore your pet.
2. Stick to your “leaving for work” routine: If you would typically crate your dog, continue to do so. If you leave a special treat or feed them just before leaving, follow that same routine, and then leave for a while.
3. Leave the house: You don’t have to be gone for eight hours, but Dr. Ha recommends that you are absent for a little while. Some suggestions are to go for a drive, sit in your car and read a book, or go for a bike ride.
4. Separate yourself: During a few of your working hours, consider going into a bedroom or office without your pet and closing the door. They’ll know you’re on the other side of the door, but this gives them a sense of being home alone.
It can take weeks for pets to get used to a new routine. Starting on these steps now will make the transition much easier for everyone.
In case you haven’t heard the news, Midlands Humane Society is partnering with Risney Photo & Design and doing “Front Porch Photos” while people are social distancing and quarantining from home.
For $99.00, Anne Risney will come by your home to capture some wonderful memories with your loved ones. You will get eight digital images and the photo sessions take very little time.
Another awesome component is that $60.00 from this cost will be donated to us to help animals in need in our area. Simply call Anne at 402-616-6888 to book your session today.
Don’t forget, Omaha Gives! is in full swing with so many wonderful local non-profits that are asking you to consider making donations during this campaign. For the first time in our history, some wonderful donors have provided $5,000 in Challenge Funds that we would love to match!
Head to www.omahagives.org to schedule your donations today or join in the excitement on the actual giving day of May 20.
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by The Cimino Family:
Meet Tiger and Lily. These two ladies are 9-year-old domestic shorthair cats who would love to be adopted together if possible. It is not mandatory that they go to the same owner, but if someone is looking for a sweet duo, Tiger and Lily might be the perfect companions to add to your home.
We have another “man-made” sibling pair looking to be adopted out.
Milkshake is a 12-year-old female who would love nothing more than to have a warm, sunny spot to snooze away her days.
Her sister, Rascal, is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair who is looking for her second chance at a new family. Again, if they can stay together, that would be ideal, but it is not necessary.
We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. We will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis through May 15 but will notify the public if anything changes.
