Authorities have identified the body of a recovered boater who went missing Monday on the West Nishnabotna River.
Thomas Gibson, 77, of Watson, Missouri, was located by family members in the river, a release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.
The body was located in the river, near the Goldenrod Boat Access, near Hamburg.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
On Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was contacted about 5 p.m. about the missing boater after family members found Gibson's vehicle on the boat ramp at the Goldenrod Boat Access and his unoccupied boat near the I-29 bridge over the West Nishnabotna River.
The body was recovered with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Water Division, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Hamburg Rescue.
