AMES — With spring starting to feel a little more like spring, and summer heat just around the corner, swine producers may want to take a moment and make sure their ventilation system is properly prepared.
In a webinar on Friday, Brett Ramirez, assistant professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University, will lead a panel discussion and offer a simple checklist for producers to consider.
“We’re going to go through the checklist, to really make sure our swine facilities, as they come out of the winter mode, are prepared and ready to go into summer,” he said.
Common things to check include uncovering fans, making sure eave openings are uncovered, and various other aspects of going into the warm season.
Ramirez said he expects the webinar to last about 30 minutes. Other presenters will include Jay Harmon, associate dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension and Outreach at Iowa State; Ben Smith, agricultural and biosystems engineering graduate student; and possibly others.
Ramirez said the winter of 2019-20 wasn’t as harsh as some others in Iowa’s recent history, but there are still some seasonal changes that swine producers and their facilities need to be prepared for.
Pre-registration is required (https://iastate.webex.com/iastate/j.php?RGID=r6b1fa7c376b49dbed205469031fd846d), and those who register can tune in to the recorded version if they are unable to attend in person.
The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. and will be offered using the Cisco Webex Meetings program. Join the meeting online at bit.ly/2xug08j a few minutes before it begins, or by calling +1-312-535-8110 United States Toll (Chicago). The access code is 281 022 009; and the password is Y7F3UhmE.
For more information, contact Ramirez at 515-294-0468, or bramirez@iastate.edu.
