If you’ve ever had the urge to fly in a World War II-era fighter plane, the Commemorative Air Force’s Great Plains Wing has you covered.
Several aircrafts will be on display at the CAF’s Fly-In & Drive-In All Day Open House on Saturday, with a handful of them available to ride in, according to Wing Leader George DeWitt.
Among the historical planes ready to thrill passengers brave enough to board are the famed P-51 Mustang, a Stearman biplane and an A-26 bomber. Some of the crafts belong to the Great Plains Wing, with others being flown in from out-of-state for the event.
The cost per flight varies with each aircraft. Visitors can expect a 30-minute ride in most planes, starting at about $200 per hour for the Stearman, and going as high as $1950 for a flight in the P-51 Mustang.
Sound pricey?
Perhaps it is, but DeWitt said the money the organization charges barely covers the operation fees for the vintage aircraft once you factor in fuel and maintenance costs.
More than a fundraiser, DeWitt said, the event is designed to celebrate the role the bygone machines played in securing the world during a precarious time in its military history.
“The object of the CAF is to preserve and present World War II history, mainly aviation history,” DeWitt said.
Civilian aircraft will also be onsite, with pilots offering rides in a helicopter and orientation flights in Cessna brand planes.
Admission to the CAF Great Plains Wing Museum will be free Saturday, allowing spectators not interested in leaving the ground the opportunity to view stationary exhibits. According to information from the CAF, the museum contains more than 1,500 artifacts from various forces involved in World War II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars.
There’s even a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., catered by The Pancake Man. There is no formal charge, but a free-will donation. Other food and beverages will be available throughout the day.
The family-friendly event saw over 400 visitors last year, but DeWitt said he hopes see even more faces on Saturday.
“Take time out of your busy schedules and come out and enjoy a day of aviation,” DeWitt said. “Take a ride and have a memorable experience.”
The CAF Great Plains Wing is located at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport at 16803 McCandless Road. The event is slated to run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, contact DeWitt at 402-639-4388, or Jeff Hutcheson at 402-981-4633.
