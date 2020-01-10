The Council Bluffs Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire in the 300 block of Williams Street.
Multiple people called in a report of a house fire with smoke and flames seen, according to Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic. It's unclear if anyone was in the house when the fire started.
The story is developing. Stay with NonpareilOnline.com for updates.
