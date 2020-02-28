Republicans and Democrats candidates can file nomination papers for county offices from Monday through March 25.
The Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office said candidates will have the majority of March to file papers.
New this year, candidates for non-political party organizations and candidates in other, non-state recognized parties — including the Green and Libertarian Parties — along with candidates who were nominated by petition for the general election (including township trustees, clerks and soil and water positions) will have a deadline of March 20.
Four county positions that will appear on the Pottawattamie County ballot for the 2020 primary election are auditor, sheriff and two board of supervisors positions. Each nomination petition needs 100 signatures.
To find more information on candidates and nomination papers go to sos.iowa.gov or visit the office of the county auditor. Email elections@pottcountyia.gov or call 712-328-5700 for any further questions.
