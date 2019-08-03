United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that Kevin Lee Longo, age 46, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Longo was sentenced to 46 months in prison, to be followed by a term of supervised release for three years.
On Sept. 20, 2018, Council Bluffs Police responded to a call about a man who had pointed a gun and fired a round into the air. An investigation revealed the defendant and a victim had an exchange regarding a former girlfriend of Longo’s, after which Longo pulled out a firearm and threatened the victim.
Officers received permission to search Longo’s vehicle and located a pellet gun, marijuana, methamphetamine, crushed pills, pipes, a scale, bb’s, CO2 cartridges, and .380 ammunition. A subsequent search yielded a loaded black and silver Walther PK380 firearm Longo had hidden in a shed.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
