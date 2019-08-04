United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced this week that Andrew Steven Newport, age 31, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for coercion and enticement of a minor.
Newport was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of 10 years.
In September 2018, Council Bluffs Police received a call from a concerned parent who had received messages through Facebook from Newport and thought Newport was communicating with her 13-year-old daughter.
The mother gave the Facebook information to the Council Bluffs Police and an undercover officer continued to communicate with Newport. Newport asked who he believed to be the minor girl to meet him at the Council Bluffs Library and offered her $200 to have sex.
Council Bluffs Police Officers met Newport at the arranged meeting place and arrested him. Newport had his phone, a pocket knife, airsoft gun with light mount, and a fraudulent FBI investigator card.
Newport admitted he went to the library to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex. Newport pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2019.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
