United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Tuesday July 16, 2019, that Swann Michelle Thomas, 37, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Thomas was sentenced to 100 months in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of four years.
On Sept. 5, 2018, a Council Bluffs police officer on patrol saw Thomas in a vehicle and knew she had an active warrant for a parole violation.
The officer approached the car and observed a bag on the driver’s side of the vehicle that contained a pipe and approximately 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
