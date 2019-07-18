Crime graphic 3
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Tuesday July 16, 2019, that Swann Michelle Thomas, 37, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thomas was sentenced to 100 months in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of four years.

On Sept. 5, 2018, a Council Bluffs police officer on patrol saw Thomas in a vehicle and knew she had an active warrant for a parole violation.

The officer approached the car and observed a bag on the driver’s side of the vehicle that contained a pipe and approximately 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.