An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle this evening.
At 6:25 p.m., witnesses said the boy was struck by a blue Honda Pilot at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Carson Avenue, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Police said witnesses saw the Honda flee from the scene. Police found the vehicle a short distance from the scene, according to the release.
Medics transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Impairment and other circumstances are being investigated, according to the release. Charges against the suspect are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit at 712-328-4948.
