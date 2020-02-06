OGALLALA, Neb. — A 24-year-old Kansas man pleaded no contest Tuesday morning in connection with a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed four people.
Appearing in Keith County District Court, Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded to one amended felony charge of motor vehicle homicide that covers all four victims.
Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, will be sentenced April 3. The plea agreement came the day his trial was to have began. He was initially charged with four counts of motor vehicle homicide and three were dropped in Tuesday’s plea agreement.
The trial had been continued five times before the plea agreement, the last coming on a Dec. 5 motion. Hernandez’s trial was initially set for July 2018 but subsequently was continued to dates in April, August and October and December of 2019.
Cisneros-Hernandez could be sentenced to up to three years in prison with a post-release supervision term of 18 months. A fine of up to $10,000 could be imposed as well.
District Judge Michael Piccolo ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Cisneros-Hernandez, who remains free on 10% of $50,000 bail.
According to court documents, the 2002 Ford Escape he was driving on July 1, 2017, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26, near mile marker 136 just outside Ogallala, and struck a pair of motorcycles.
Four people died: Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford; and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs.
Cisneros-Hernandez told investigators he was traveling on about an hour of sleep after his work shift in Sidney, Montana, and was heading home to Liberal.
