A suspect who allegedly robbed Tractor Supply Co. at Piute Street and Veterans Memorial Highway got left behind by his getaway car and reportedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint at nearby Heartland Christian School, where parents were waiting to pick up their children at dismissal.
“Once we found out what was going on, we didn’t dismiss any more classes,” said school Director Larry Gray. “But it was over in about five minutes.”
Police said a man picking up his children at the school was approached by the suspect, who displayed a weapon and took the victim's 2008 Chevy Suburban. Police located the Suburban and a chase ensued, heading from Veterans Memorial Highway to 24th Street to westbound Interstate 80 and eventually into Omaha, where officers lost site of the vehicle. The suspect abandoned the Suburban in the 2700 block of South Ninth Street in Omaha.
When officials at Heartland heard from police again, the suspect had fled to Omaha, abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot, Gray said. The rest of the students were then dismissed.
“Thank goodness nobody was hurt,” he said.
The suspect is described as a white man in this 20s or 30s, standing about 5-foot-9. Police said he remains at large and is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 712-328-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.