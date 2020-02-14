Alison Dorsey, 36, of Anita is being held in the Cass County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
Dorsey was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Her initial court appearance was set for Friday.
According to Cass County law enforcement investigative reports, the child was dropped off at a daycare operated by Dorsey in Massena shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, by the child's father, who told investigators the child — identified only as "LH" — appeared healthy and normal. The infant's mother also told investigators the child appeared healthy and normal when her husband left to drop the child at the daycare.
The child's father told officers that he received a call from Dorsey shortly before 11 a.m. that day to tell him that the child "wasn't breathing right and wouldn't eat."
The father told officers he works near the daycare and went to the daycare to help feed the infant. He said Dorsey answered the door holding the infant, who looked grey and did not appear to be breathing.
The father started CPR and asked Dorsey to call 911. The infant was then transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha where the child died shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Doctors at Children's Hospital told investigators that the infant's injuries were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."
The doctors further explained that the injuries were too severe to have been caused by a fall off a table or by another child. The doctors further explained that the infant had injuries that appeared to be the result of inflicted abusive head trauma.
The doctors' written assessments stated, "In a child with injuries this severe, he would have near-immediate symptoms after his injury," and the child would not have been able to eat or be attentive.
