OMAHA — Authorities have found the man who they say rammed a truck into a Council Bluffs police vehicle Tuesday.
Jamie Kennedy, 29, was apprehended in the Grandridge Apartments in Omaha on Wednesday, said Omaha Police Information Officer Phil Anson.
Authorities say Kennedy rammed a Council Bluffs police car Tuesday and drove the wrong way over the Interstate 480 bridge into Omaha.
On Wednesday, authorities say he crashed a pickup near 57th Street and Fowler Avenue and then ran. The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m.
Officers, including officers with police dogs, searched for Kennedy in the neighborhood around 58th Street and Larimore Avenue. They wrapped up the search before 2 p.m. without finding him.
Larimore is a block north of Fowler.
Schools in the area locked their doors and didn’t let people in or out of their buildings during the search.
Multiple streets were blocked off north of 60th Street and Ames Avenue.
