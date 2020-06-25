Two robberies in Council Bluffs today have been reportedly linked to a 32-year-old Council Bluffs man.
At 10:45 a.m., the Council Bluffs Police responded to Boost Mobile for a hold-up alarm, according to a release. Police said Brian Berry was inside the business, allegedly threatening a pair of employees with a knife. When confronted by officers, police said Berry dropped the knife and surrendered.
Thirty minutes prior, officers were called to Max I. Walker on 802 First Ave. for another robbery. After interviews with detectives, police alleged that Berry was linked to both crimes.
Berry was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery, one count second-degree of kidnapping and one count of first-degree theft.
