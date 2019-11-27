A Council Bluffs man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the discovery of a body in an alley in late October.
Dubol Koat, 36, was arrested and charged in the death of William Josephtong Dut, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Dut, 35, was found dead and wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Oct. 28. Koat and Dut and were allegedly roommates and coworkers at the time of the incident, police said.
Police are continuing the investigation to determine if Koat was the only party involved in Dut’s death, according to police.
Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP or call detectives at 712-890-5119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.