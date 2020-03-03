A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday by the United States District Court for possession of child pornography.
Jason Eric Leinen, 46, was ordered to serve 97 months in prison with five years of supervised release following his incarceration, pay $500 to each victim seeking restitution and to comply with sex offender registry requirements upon release, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.
In April 2018, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office went undercover to investigate a peer-to-peer file sharing network, in which users were sharing known images and videos of child pornography.
An identified IP address led deputies to Leinen's residence. A search warrant was executed and deputies seized Leinen's desktop drive and PC. The forensic exam produced numerous links to the peer-to-peer file sharing networks, child erotica and child pornography, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.