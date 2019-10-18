A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on drug charges.
United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that Jason Nicholas Feller, 38, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Feller was sentenced to 200 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a term of supervised release of 5 years. Feller pleaded guilty to this charge in April 2019.
On Dec. 30, 2018, Council Bluffs Police stopped the Jeep Feller was driving. Feller admitted he had drugs in the vehicle, according to court records.
During the search of the vehicle, officers recovered two baggies containing 12 grams of methamphetamine. Officers later located a container with a false bottom that held approximately 63 grams of methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
