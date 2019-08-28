A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on a federal conviction for child pornography.
United States Attorney Mark Krickbaum announced Monday that Robert Milton Kimber II, 46, was sentenced to 189 months (15.75 years) in prison by United States District Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for possession of child pornography.
Kimber’s sentence will be followed by a term of supervised release of seven years. Kimber was also ordered to pay $2,000 to each victim seeking restitution.
The investigation began in 2018 when multiple online service providers sent the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children multiple Cyber Tip Line reports indicating Kimber was sending child pornography to other people via the internet.
A subsequent law enforcement investigation showed in early 2018, Kimber sent and received child pornography on multiple internet platforms and engaged in a sexually explicit chat online with a person who indicated she was only 13 years old. Kimber solicited and received a sexually explicit picture from that person.
Later in 2018, police seized a cellular phone that stored videos and images of child pornography from Kimber.
Kimber is a registered sex offender after his 1993 conviction in Polk County for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office, West Des Moines Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
