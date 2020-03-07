A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday in United States District Court for possession of child pornography.
Ellis Dale Robinson, 34, was ordered to serve 121 months in prison with seven years of supervised release following his incarceration, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.
In September 2017, a Douglas County, Nebraska, deputy was working undercover with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate users sharing child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing network. Based on findings from the investigation, a search warrant was executed on Robinson’s residence and his laptop was seized. The forensic exam produced numerous links to the network, videos and photos of child erotica and child pornography, according to the release.
The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Omaha FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
