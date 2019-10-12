Council Bluffs Police have made an arrest in connection with a vandalism at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Acting upon a citizen’s tip, Council Bluffs police detectives identified Tate Pilger, 18, of Council Bluffs, as the alleged suspect in the case, police said in a release Friday morning.
Police said that in the early morning of Oct. 5, a masked subject used a bat to break out several windows at the church. It is believed the same person came onto church property on two separate occasions that morning, wearing different masks both times. The church’s security cameras captured the incidents and images of the suspect were released to the public. He was allegedly identified from the photos.
An arrest warrant was issued for Pilger and he was taken into custody Friday morning. He has been booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on one count of second-degree criminal mischief (causing damage greater than $1,500 but less than $10,000), which is a class D felony, punishable by up to five years of prison and a $7,500 fine.
The masks, bat and clothing worn during the incident were recovered inside Pilger’s home, police said in the release.
