A Council Bluffs woman’s Halloween display will rise again — even if the Great Pumpkin doesn’t.
Early Monday morning, Patti Butts’ favorite decoration — an inflatable black cat that was a gift from her now ailing father — was taken from the collection of holiday characters in her yard. She was so upset she took down the rest of the display.
“It’s been in the family for 30 years,” she said of the cat.
But on Tuesday, Council Bluffs Police tracked down the cat burglars, with a little help from Butts’ family and neighbors.
“My cat is here,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
A neighbor, Chantel Petersen-Neighbors, saw the giant inflatable cat in a yard near North 36th Street and Avenue C and tipped her off.
“I think I found your cat,” she said.
Butts sent her daughter to check it out and, when she confirmed the cat’s identity, Butts told her to call the police. A man at that location admitted he and a buddy had captured the cat.
Butts’ daughter recovered the cat and a mannequin head that had disappeared with the cat.
“We got the cat back, and we are pressing charges,” Butts said. “A lot of neighbors are coming over, and they’re going to help my kids put my decorations back up, because I took everything down. I’m very pleased.”
