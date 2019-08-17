A string of break-ins occurred at businesses on Conifer Lane early Tuesday morning, according to business owners and authorities.
The thieves nabbed a box of change from Valley View Veterinary Clinic and jewelry from The Olive Branch, and broke into Savannah Filmore gift shop.
Savannah Filmore owner Diane Hathaway said she got a call from her landlord at about 6:30 a.m. that her business had been burglarized. The perpetrators vandalized a concrete birdbath, hurling chunks of concrete at the thick glass panes on the main entryway door, Hathaway said. The glass was too thick to shatter, however, so the suspects moved on to a more vulnerable entrance.
“They were unsuccessful in breaking in there, so they went to another door with glass panes that were very fragile,” Hathaway said.
But once the crooks breached the doorway, they found themselves in a back store room packed with metal racks, boxes and fixtures that the burglars decided was too difficult to navigate. They apparently gave up on pilfering Savannah Filmore.
“The police officers told me ‘that clutter saved you’,” Hathaway said.
According to Lt. Steve Winchell of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are following up on leads and the crimes are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the break-ins at this time.
“All-in-all, I think I was the lucky one,” Hathaway said. “But it’s still disconcerting that this continues to go on in Council Bluffs.”
None of the businesses were open at the time of the break-ins, and no one was injured.
Hathaway said that although she will remain vigilant, she thanked the PCSO for securing her business.
“I’m grateful for the prompt response,” Hathaway added. “They made sure it was safe for for me to go in.”
