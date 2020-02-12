Burglary suspect breaks window, gets away with tobacco
Council Bluffs Police officers were dispatched to White Oak Station at 154 Bennett Ave. on report of a window being broken at 3:03 a.m.
Video footage revealed an unknown man — dressed in black with white shoes — breaking through the window with a rock to enter the store, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The suspect stole an unknown amount of tobacco products, then left the business in an unknown direction, according to the release.
White Oak was closed at the time of the burglary.
If you have any information on this suspect, contact the Council Bluffs Police Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
— Susan Payne
