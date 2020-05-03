An officer was involved in a shooting at a Bucky's Express in Council Bluffs after responding to a report of a theft at the gas station Saturday morning.
At 8 a.m., a Council Bluffs Police officer arrived at the gas station on 3434 Nebraska Ave. He was informed by an employee that a man had allegedly stolen a gas can from the business, valued at $13.99, according to a release from the police department.
The officer allegedly confronted the man at the front of the business, police said. The suspect, identified as a Jimmy Carr, 34 of Omaha, allegedly reached in his pocket for a gun that he then displayed and fired, police said.
The officer returned fire, striking Carr in his left hip area, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said no one else was injured during the incident. The department will release the name of the officer at a later date, according to the release.
The ongoing investigation will be conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department jointly with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
