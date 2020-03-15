A Carter Lake man will serve 10 years years in prison for drug and child pornography distribution charges.
Gregory Herbert Markham, 52, was sentenced to 120 months, followed by seven years of supervised release for transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity; distribution of marijuana and cocaine to a person under the age of 21; and distribution of child pornography.
Markham was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution.
In March 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, in Nebraska, encountered a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Travel Inn, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum in the Southern District of Iowa.
The driver was arrested and two girls — ages 17 and 18 — were left at the motel. One of the the girls contacted Markham for a ride. Markham picked up the girls and drove them to his Carter Lake home for prostitution, according to the release.
Markham allowed the girls to stay at his home and set up prostitution dates for sex, according to the release. He provided cocaine and marijuana during their stay. He took photos of the 17-year-old on his cell phone and sent them to a friend, according to the release.
This case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Omaha FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, Carter Lake Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
