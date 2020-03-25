A 16-year-old boy critically wounded by gunfire on March 12 has died, Omaha police said Tuesday.
Daheem Conley of Omaha died at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on March 18. Police said he arrived in a private vehicle at Immanuel Medical Center on March 12 before being transferred to Bergan.
Two other teens have been charged as adults in connection with Conley’s death. Both are being held at the Douglas County Youth Center.
Jaydin Smith, 17, of Carter Lake and Demitrius DAgosta, 17, of Omaha have been charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. DAgosta is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Omaha Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Ellison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. March 12 to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers then went to Immanuel after they were told of a shooting victim who had arrived in the emergency room.
Conley’s mother, Quensha Conley, has started a GoFundMe page to pay for her son’s funeral expenses.
She wrote that her son had a 3-month-old child and was a great father and student. Quensha Conley wrote that she was diagnosed with lupus a year ago and her son — the youngest of three — helped care for her.
“Daheem made sure he took care of anything I needed where it’d be helping me out of my bed to preparing food for me when I needed to eat,” she wrote. “It’s a shame that somebody would take the life of a life that just began.”
Quensha Conley also said she has forgiven the teens suspected in the slaying of her son.
-- Alia Conley with the Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
