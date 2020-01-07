A Cass County woman faces more than two years in prison after her sentencing on opioid distribution and health care fraud charges.
Rebecca Canfield, 46, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and health care fraud by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Canfield will serve 48 months of supervised release following her release from prison.
The charges stem from an investigation that started in August of 2015. The Drug Enforcement Agency received information regarding the illegal distribution of prescription drugs in and around Cass County. An investigation revealed Canfield and Mary Mayo obtained prescriptions for oxycodone from medical professionals through false representations of injury or illness and related pain management.
Canfield used her Medicare/Medicaid benefits to obtain oxycodone from local pharmacies. Once the prescription drugs were obtained, Canfield provided the oxycodone to co-defendant Mayo for resale.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Canfield also received Social Security benefits to which she was not entitled. As part of her sentence, Canfield was ordered to pay restitution to Medicare/Medicaid and the Social Security Administration.
Mayo was sentenced to 24 months in prison and 48 months of supervised release in 2019. Also in connection to the case, Tony Martin May was sentenced to 12 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release; Jessica Lynn Gross was sentenced to time served and 60 months of supervised release and Alex Lee Pleis was sentenced to time served and 36 months of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General; Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit; Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General; Cass County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force.
