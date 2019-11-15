A trio of Chicago defendants have been sentenced on opioid trafficking charges.
Kentriss Thomas Rhodes, 35, Ashley S. Fleming, 33, and Antoine Sanders, 45, were sentenced for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (oxycodone) earlier this week in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
An investigation by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration determined that the defendants worked for a Chicago organization that was sending out groups of people to obtain oxycodone by forging prescriptions and presenting them to area pharmacies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.
Rhodes, Fleming, and Sanders used vulnerable adults from Cedar Rapids to present forged prescriptions for the oxycodone. Using this method, the three obtained oxycodone from Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and other locations in Iowa, in addition to pharmacies in Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota.
Rhodes, Fleming, and Sanders had obtained or attempted to obtain more than 6,500 oxycodone pills through the use of fraudulent prescriptions during a nine month period, the release said.
An investigation of Rhodes, Fleming and Sanders began on Aug. 16, 2018, when the Council Bluffs Police Department responded to a call from the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee on a report of a fraudulent prescription being presented at the store’s pharmacy.
District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Sanders to more than nine years in prison, Rhodes to six years in prison and Fleming to more than three years in prison.
All three were also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after their incarceration, the release said.
