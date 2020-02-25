OMAHA -- A 30-year-old man with prior felony convictions will be going back to prison for six years and five months for buying a vehicle with counterfeit money and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
Coldy D. Hackworth of Council Bluffs was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha.
He was ordered to pay $900 in restitution. That’s the amount Hackworth paid for a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe K1500 in May. He bought the SUV with nine fake $100 dollar bills.
In June, he was stopped while riding around with another person, and police found drug paraphernalia, fake currency and a gun in the vehicle. At the time, he was an eight-time convicted felon and was out on bail awaiting sentencing for an assault conviction. Hackworth acknowledged that he knew about the gun.
There is no parole in the federal system.
