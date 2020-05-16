A 55-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 75, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were advised of a vehicle being driven recklessly on Highway 75 just before 11:40 a.m. on Friday. A Cass County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, in the area of Highway 75 and East McKelvie Road.
The driver stopped momentarily when deputies attempted a traffic stop, but then fled northbound on Highway 75. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour.
The driver didn’t slow down when exiting the highway on Bay Road, causing the car to go down an embankment and stop in a ditch.
The driver was treated at the scene for a possible head injury, but refused to be taken to a hospital.
He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, fictitious license plates, open container and other offenses. He was taken to the Cass County Jail.
