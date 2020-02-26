A Council Bluffs man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly throwing a woman in front of a moving vehicle on Old Lincoln Highway.
Kyle Cline, 37, is in custody on numerous charges after the incident, which reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told deputies she and Cline were arguing in a car in front of a home on Iowana Lane, right off the highway on the northside of Council Bluffs. Both got out of the car and the argument continued.
At one point, Cline allegedly grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground in front of a 2013 Toyota Yaris driven by an Omaha man, Sheriff Jeff Danker said. The Omaha man was able to stop and avoid hitting the woman. The Omaha man’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle.
The woman got into the Yaris. Cline then got into his vehicle, a 2005 Suzuki Forenza, and rammed the bumper of the Toyota, Danker said. Cline then fled the scene.
Deputies located Cline sleeping at his home on Old Lincoln Highway and arrested him without incident.
The woman complained of back pain but refused medical treatment. She was arrested on a warrant out of Shelby County, Danker said.
The Omaha couple was uninjured.
Cline remains at the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of attempted murder, domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, second-degree criminal mischief, assault, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to provide proof of insurance and first-degree burglary causing bodily injury.
His bail on the attempted murder charge is $25,000.
