After he shot and killed an Omaha man last January, Dalton Dukes took the man's body to a campground near the Missouri River, put the body inside a car and submerged the car into the water, a prosecutor said Friday.
Dukes, 30, of Council Bluffs, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Hellman, 37, who was reported missing in January 2019.
Hellman was considered a missing person on Feb. 21, 2019, when Council Bluffs police told Omaha police that he last had been seen in Omaha.
A police report says Hellman was killed at 3913 Fort St.
Anthony Clowe, a Douglas County prosecutor, said Friday in court that Dukes went to the Fort Street house with a handgun and intended to take property from Hellman. Witnesses said they heard one shot, Clowe said.
Police weren't able to officially classify Hellman's death as a homicide until December. Authorities have been unable to recover his body.
Detectives had identified Dukes as a suspect in the killing early on in the investigation, Omaha Police Capt. Steve Cerveny said.
A warrant was issued for Dukes' arrest last week. He was taken into custody Thursday. He also has been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
Dukes is in federal custody awaiting sentencing in another case, said assistant public defender Cathy Saathoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.