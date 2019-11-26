A Council Bluffs man faces up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted of sexual abuse in a trial.
Late last week, a jury found Clinton Sauvain, 40, guilty of one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse for continued abuse of a young girl, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.
Sauvain faces third-degree sexual assault charges related to the abuse of a different victim, the county attorney’s office said, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. He faces another 10 years on that charge.
According to a police report, the girl told authorities she had disclosed to her mother she had been abused by Sauvain for years.
The mother told the girl “she needed proof before she would do anything,” and the mother never contacted authorities or tried to keep Sauvain away from the girl, police said.
The mother was arrested in December 2018, and the case is still pending, the county attorney’s office said.
The Nonpareil is not releasing the woman’s name to protect the victim’s identity.
The county attorney’s office said the victim “showed incredible courage in her testimony and other children are safer for it.”
