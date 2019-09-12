A 44-year-old man from Council Bluffs was arrested Wednesday following a confrontation with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper near Gretna, Nebraska.
The incident began after authorities were informed of a vehicle suspected of a hit and run crash near 108th and L Streets in Omaha at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Dakota, was traveling westbound on I-80 toward Gretna. Witnesses then reported a second hit and run in the parking lot of Nebraska Crossing. The trooper located the vehicle in the parking lot and observed the driver to be sleeping.
The release states the trooper knocked on the suspect's car window several times to awaken the driver, at which point the driver woke up and immediately threw open the door, striking the trooper in the chest. The man exited the vehicle and charged at the trooper, resulting in a physical altercation. After multiple rounds of the trooper creating separation between he and the suspect, and multiple verbal and non-verbal commands went ignored by the subject, the trooper deployed a Taser. The man was then taken into custody.
Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered an open alcohol container, a firearm concealed in a backpack and multiple containers of marijuana. The suspect tested with a blood-alcohol content level of .171.
The man was arrested for assault on an officer, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He's currently at the Sarpy County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.