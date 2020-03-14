A Council Bluffs man will serve seven years in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Jordan James Collier, 31, was sentenced Friday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
The investigation began when a call from the American Inn in Council Bluffs informed police of a firearm located in a patron’s room, according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.
Upon arrival, officers entered the room and found a black and silver .32 caliber revolver on the bed, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia, the release stated.
Collier was formerly convicted in the Southern District of Iowa for possession of an unregistered firearm, making his possession of firearms or ammunition illegal.
The matter was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force.
— Susan Payne
