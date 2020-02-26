A prior-convicted felon who was found in possession of three guns and over 21 grams of methamphetamine was sentenced Monday.
Jacob Allen Washburn of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Washburn, 29, was sitting in a vehicle parked in a driveway on July 3, 2019, when the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a complaint. Upon arrival, Washburn identified himself, but did not have vehicle registration.
Deputies said Washburn appeared to be disoriented and did not know where he was. Upon further investigation, deputies found a digital scale in the vehicle and a pistol in Washburn's front pocket, according to U.S. Attorney's Office. Two more firearms were found in the vehicle: a Remington Model 870 Express 12-gauge shotgun and a Marlin Model 60 .22 LR semiautomatic rifle.
In addition to the scale, deputies found 5.3 grams of methamphetamine in Washburn's pocket and 17.4 grams inside the vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
