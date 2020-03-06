A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than two years in prison in U.S. District Court Thursday for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Shawn Morgal, 55, was sentenced to 27 months followed by a term of three years of supervised release, according to a release from the United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.
On May 21, 2018, officers of the Council Bluffs Police Department were called to a local gun store on a report of an alleged theft, the release stated. Morgal admitted to stealing a pistol from the gun store and later exchanging the gun for controlled substances.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
