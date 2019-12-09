A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his grandmother.
Jacob Heyer, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges on Monday in a deal reached a day before the case was set to go to trial, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office. Heyer had faced first-degree murder charges and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Heyer was arrested in August 2018 after he assaulted his grandmother, 71-year-old Karen Fort. Fort died in September of that year from her injuries.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on the evening of Aug. 27, 2018, officers responded to a residence near North 22nd Street and Avenue K.
Police said Heyer was standing on a neighbor’s porch across the street with blood on his face and bleeding cuts on his knuckles and stomach.
Officers reported they observed “a large amount of blood all over the living room carpet and drips of blood leading down the hallway.”
Heyer’s grandfather told police Heyer claimed his grandmother had tried to kill him. Heyer’s grandfather said he tried to dial 911, but Heyer attempted to take his phone away before he ran across the street.
According to court records, Heyer’s grandfather had a valid protection order against Heyer. Fort had numerous broken bones in her face, among many injuries.
Heyer had previously been arrested for violating the protection order between himself and his grandfather in 2015.
Heyer will spend a minimum of 35 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Fort's husband was "grateful" the matter was resolved in a deal and that the husband didn't have to through a trial.
