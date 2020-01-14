Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE TO 0.05 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. SLICK SPOTS MAY LINGER ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS, IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&