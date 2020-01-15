A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison on a drug charge.
United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Tuesday that Dustin Shawn Morrison, 39, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Morrison was sentenced to 151 months — 12.5 years — in prison. Following his incarceration, Morrison must serve five years of supervised release.
On April 26, 2019, law enforcement conducted a routine check of parolees when officers stopped Morrison. Morrison was found in possession of a bag containing 3 pounds of methamphetamine, a release from Krickbaum’s office stated.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and the Iowa State Parole Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
